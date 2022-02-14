Former Rock County deputy sheriff will go to trial for child sexual assault

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) — A former Rock County deputy sheriff charged with 10 felony counts related to the sexual assault of multiple children will head to trial.
Gary Huber, 34, appeared in court virtually on Monday, where a not guilty plea was entered. Online court records show a jury trial will be set, but does not list any future court dates.
Huber is charged with one count of first-degree child sexual assault – sexual contact with a child under age 13, one count of repeated sexual assault of a child, three counts of child enticement, two counts of causing a child under age 13 to view/listen to sexual activity and three counts of exposing intimate parts to a child.
The criminal complaint alleges Huber assaulted four boys between 2010 – 2016 and gave the victims opiates. The victims were between 8-12 years old when the abuse started.
Huber worked as a Rock County deputy sheriff from August 2016 through July 2021. The Wisconsin Department of Justice said he resigned "to avoid an internal investigation."