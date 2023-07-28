Former Sauk Prairie police officer charged with obstructing

SAUK PRAIRIE, Wis. (WKOW) -- A former Sauk Prairie police officer is charged with obstructing an officer after he crashed a vehicle in December 2022, according to the Sauk Prairie Police Department.
Chief Joshua Sherman said former officer Joel Ludowitz's vehicle was involved in a crash on December 31. At the time of the crash, the vehicle was reported to the Dane County Sheriff's Office as stolen.
After investigating the crash, Sherman said the investigation was forwarded to the sheriff's office due to "potential criminal issues."
On Jan. 1, 2023, the police department began an internal investigation and Ludowitz along with Paul Deuman were placed on administrative leave a few days later.
Ludowitz resigned on January 13, and Deuman retired on June 30. Neither returned to active duty before their resignations, according to Sherman.
After the Dane County Sheriff's Office finished its investigation in April and submitted it for review, Ludowtiz was charged with obstructing an officer.
Ludowitz is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 6.