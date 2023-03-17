Former Secretary of State Doug La Follette expresses frustration in resignation letter

MADISON (WKOW) -- Now former Wisconsin Secretary of State Doug La Follette said he resigned Friday because he's frustrated with the state of the office, according to his resignation letter.

La Follette said he's proud of everything he accomplished in state service, and he's glad he had the privilege of getting to know so many people.

However, he said he is resigning with a heavy heart.

"After many years of frustration, I've decided I don't want to spend the next three and a half years trying to run an office without adequate resources and staffing levels," he said in the letter. "After decades of public service, I must now focus on my personal needs."

Gov. Tony Evers appointed former State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski to Secretary of State of Wisconsin after La Follette's resignation.

La Follette was first elected to his position in 1974, serving for 11 consecutive terms for over more than 40 years.