Former state manager sentenced for child pornography

MADISON (WKOW) -- A former division director of a state agency Wednesday was sentenced to three years in prison for possessing child pornography.
Aaron Sarbacker, 57, was sentenced in Dane County Court on a single count of possessing child pornography, but the sentencing judge was able to consider nine other child pornography counts that were dismissed.
Sarbacker was the director of the Office of Veterans Employment Services in the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development. DWD Spokesperson Jennifer Sereno has yet to provide 27 News with information on the length of Sarbacker's tenure at the agency.
Sarbacker's duties included contributing to Governor Evers' Council on Workforce Investment.
Authorities said in the spring of last year, Sarbacker led police to a computer in his west side Madison home. A probable cause statement says there were thousands of videos and images of child pornography on the computer.
State officials have yet to comment on whether computers and other devices associated with Sarbacker's workplace have been examined.
Court records show a family member previously discovered the home computer images, prompting Sarbacker to disclose his actions in counseling through the Veterans Administration.
Sarbacker is also a Marine Cops combat veteran. He was honored for service in the Gulf War during a ceremony with other veterans at Camp Randall Stadium in connection with a September 2014 Badger football game.
Court records state Sarbacker told investigators he collected the illegal images for the thrill of breaking the law.
Records show two of the images in videos downloaded by Sarbacker have been identified. In a victim impact statement to the court, the mother of one those children wrote downloads of her daughter's victimization continue to traumatize the girl and her family.
Sarbacker's attorney Chris Van Wagner said Sarbacker suffered from depression and post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of his military deployment.
State law dictates a child pornography conviction requires a minimum three year prison sentence.