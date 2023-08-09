Former Sun Prairie SRO accused of sexually assaulting student

MADISON (WKOW) -- A former Sun Prairie school resource officer who is accused of sexually assaulting a student is in the Dane County Jail, according to the Madison Police Department.
Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said Lamont Crocket, 34, was arrested for sexual assault of child by a school staff person or a person who works or volunteers with children.
Fryer said members of the MPD Special Victims Unit have been investigating the case since it was recently reported.
Fryer said the assault took place years ago in Madison while Crockett was still a school resource officer in Sun Prairie.
The victim -- who was a teenager at the time -- claims they were a student in the Sun Prairie school district when Crockett sexually assaulted them.
Crockett stopped working as an SRO in 2020.
He's currently employed with the Wisconsin Department of Justice - Division of Criminal Investigation (DOJ-DCI) as a Medicaid fraud investigator. A DOJ spokesperson said the department is aware of the arrest and the "serious charges" that come with it. Crockett is currently on paid administrative leave, according to the spokesperson.
The Sun Prairie Police Department released a statement saying the department is fully cooperating with the Madison Police Department's investigation, as the alleged offenses occurred during Crockett's tenure as a police officer with the Sun Prairie Police Department.
Fryer said it's unknown if there are other victims, but anyone with information can contact the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or through p3tips.com.
The Sun Prairie Area School District sent this letter to families Wednesday:
Dear Sun Prairie Families,
Students across our system have participated in great learning experiences through our summer school program, and we hope your family has enjoyed the last few weeks. You will soon receive information from the district and your child’s school welcoming you to the 2023-24 school year. We are excited and hopeful about this school year.
In an effort to keep our community informed, we are reaching out today about an incident we were made aware of this afternoon. Former Sun Prairie Police Officer Lamont Crockett, who also served as a School Resource Officer from 2018 to 2020 at the former Sun Prairie High School, was arrested today on a tentative charge of sexual assault of a child by a school staff person or a person who works or volunteers with children. This information is included in an incident report from the Madison Police Department. The police report indicates that the incident leading to the arrest occurred several years ago in the city of Madison. Lamont Crockett was not a SPASD employee but was appointed as a School Resource Officer as a part of our School Resource Officer partnership with the City of Sun Prairie and the Sun Prairie Police Department.
There is no greater priority than the health, safety, and welfare of our children, and so we understand that this information is troubling to hear. While we do not have any information to indicate that these events occurred on school grounds, we are cooperating fully with the Madison and Sun Prairie Police Departments in this investigation.
We understand that a situation such as this can cause concerns and questions. Since this incident occurred outside of the district, specific questions and concerns can be directed to the Sun Prairie Police Department and the Madison Police Department. We always encourage anyone who hears or sees something of concern to report that information to school administrators or to use the Electronic Safety Tip Line on our website to report anonymously.
You may also complete a report using the self-report systems (Sun Prairie Self Reporting System or Madison Self Reporting System) provided by the Sun Prairie or Madison Police Departments.
As always, we appreciate your support.
Brad Saron, Superintendent
Annemarie Engdahl, Director of School Operations