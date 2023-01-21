Former third baseman of the Brewers, Sal Bando, died at 78

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) — Sal Bando, former third baseman, general manager and member of the Brewers Wall of Honor, died last week at the age of 78 in Oconomowoc.
According to a statement from Bando's family, Bando had been battling cancer for more than five years. His wife and sons also send their love to family, friends and fans mourning during this time.
In a release from the Milwaukee Brewers, Bando was in Major League Baseball for 16 years and spent the last five seasons with the Brewers as their third baseman from 1977 to 1981, becoming the first free-agent acquisition in franchise history.
After his playing career, Bando joined the Brewers front office as a special assistant to the general manager. And in 1991, he became the sixth general manager in franchise history, a position he held until Aug. 1999.
Brewers President - Business Operations Rick Schlesinger said, "We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Sal Bando." He continued, "Sal impacted the organization proudly for many years as both a player and as an executive. His addition to the team in 1977 helped establish the first great era of Brewers baseball. Our heartfelt condolences go out to Sal's loved ones."