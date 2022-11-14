 Skip to main content
Former UW football player identified as victim in University of Virginia shooting

  • Updated
Devin Chandler

MADISON (WKOW) — One of the victims in a Sunday night shooting at the University of Virginia was a former Badgers football player. 

University of Virginia President Jim Ryan announced Devin Chandler, a former UW wide receiver, was one of the victims in a press conference Monday morning. 

Devin Chandler's high school football also responded to his death on Twitter. 

The shooting took place Sunday around 10:30 p.m. on the northern side of campus. The suspect, identified as Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., is in police custody.

Ryan identified the two other victims as Lavel Davis and D'Sean Perry, also members of the football team. An additional two, who remain unidentified, were injured. It is unclear the status of their injuries. 

Chandler, a wide receiver, entered the transfer portal last October after playing for Wisconsin in 2020 and 2021. 

The Badger football team canceled media availability that was scheduled for Monday morning. 27 News has reached out for more information. 

Current and former Badgers alike responded Chandler's death on social media. 

