Former UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank dies at 67

  • ,
  • Updated
  • 0
Rebecca Blank

UW Chancellor Blank is pictured in her office in Bascom Hall at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on January 13, 2022. (Photo by Bryce Richter / UW-Madison)

 Bryce Richter

Rebecca Blank served as the chancellor at UW-Madison for 9 years. She died on Feb. 17 after a battle with cancer.

MADISON (WKOW) — Rebecca Blank, the former chancellor of UW-Madison, died late Friday night after a seven-month battle cancer battle. She was 67. 

Blank was an economist and educator who served in the United States Department of Commerce under three presidents and held faculty appointments at several universities.

She severed as chancellor of UW–Madison for nine years from 2013-2022.

In a release, UW-Madison said Blank's focus was on improving educational outcomes and the student experience, "further elevating the university’s world-class faculty and placing the university on firm financial footing through a combination of private fundraising and inventive strategies."

Blank left a mark on the campus, including bringing commencement back to Camp Randall Stadium in partnership with the spring 2014 senior class.

The community also left a mark on her, Blank said in a farewell blog post in May 2022, "No other job in the world would let me lead an institution with its own marching band, sailing club, mascot and ice cream flavors," she wrote.

Leaders at UW-Madison, in Wisconsin and across the country are remembering Blank. 

Current Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin tweeted, "our community has lost a brilliant leader."

In a statement, the UW System Board of Regents President Karen Walsh said, "Her wit combined with the tenacity and courage she exemplified every day was a tremendous benefit for all of us in Wisconsin."

University of Wisconsin System President Jay Rothman tweeted, "Our sympathy goes out to her family, her friends, and her colleagues."

US Congressman Mark Pocan said he always enjoyed working with Blank and said her work helped make UW-Madison what it is today. 

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said Madison is a better place because of Blank. 

The UW-Madison Police Department is remembering Blank for her support of the department. 

The current President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago said Blank's death is "heartbreaking."

Dr. Andrew Leavitt, the current chancellor of UW-Oshkosh, said Blank's time at UW-Madison strengthened the university's standing and positive influence throughout the world. 

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway reacted to the news on Twitter, saying she won't forget the "warm welcome" she got from Blank when she became mayor.

UW-Madison said a memorial service and campus remembrance are being planned. 

The university has set up a memorial website to remember Blank. People are able to write their own tribute messages for the former chancellor, and those will be displayed on the site. 

