Former UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank dies at 67

MADISON (WKOW) — Rebecca Blank, the former chancellor of UW-Madison, died late Friday night after a seven-month battle cancer battle. She was 67.
Blank was an economist and educator who served in the United States Department of Commerce under three presidents and held faculty appointments at several universities.
She severed as chancellor of UW–Madison for nine years from 2013-2022.
In a release, UW-Madison said Blank's focus was on improving educational outcomes and the student experience, "further elevating the university’s world-class faculty and placing the university on firm financial footing through a combination of private fundraising and inventive strategies."
Blank left a mark on the campus, including bringing commencement back to Camp Randall Stadium in partnership with the spring 2014 senior class.
The community also left a mark on her, Blank said in a farewell blog post in May 2022, "No other job in the world would let me lead an institution with its own marching band, sailing club, mascot and ice cream flavors," she wrote.
Leaders at UW-Madison, in Wisconsin and across the country are remembering Blank.
Current Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin tweeted, "our community has lost a brilliant leader."
I share with great sadness: Our community has lost a brilliant leader.— Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin (@uwchancellor) February 18, 2023
Chancellor Emerita Blank worked tirelessly to make @UWMadison stronger.
She improved so many lives as a scholar, in government, and leading our great university for 9 years.https://t.co/30W8FP8xCI
In a statement, the UW System Board of Regents President Karen Walsh said, "Her wit combined with the tenacity and courage she exemplified every day was a tremendous benefit for all of us in Wisconsin."
Statement from BOR President Karen Walsh:— UW System (@UWSystem) February 18, 2023
"UW-Madison Chancellor Emerita Rebecca Blank was one of the smartest people I have ever known. Her wit combined with the tenacity and courage she exemplified every day was a tremendous benefit for all of us in Wisconsin. 1/3
University of Wisconsin System President Jay Rothman tweeted, "Our sympathy goes out to her family, her friends, and her colleagues."
Today, we learned of the passing of UW-Madison Chancellor Emerita Rebecca Blank. Our sympathy goes out to her family, her friends, and her colleagues. 1/2— Jay Rothman (@JayORothman) February 18, 2023
US Congressman Mark Pocan said he always enjoyed working with Blank and said her work helped make UW-Madison what it is today.
My thoughts are with Rebecca Blank’s family right now. Throughout her many accomplishments, her primary focus was always the students. I enjoyed working with her to help make @UWMadison the premier university it is today.— Rep. Mark Pocan (@RepMarkPocan) February 19, 2023
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said Madison is a better place because of Blank.
My thoughts go out to Chancellor Blank's family & the entire UW community. She made such a difference and Madison is a better place because of her.https://t.co/mP2pIeCbAV via @madisondotcom— Joe Parisi (@DaneCoJoe) February 19, 2023
The UW-Madison Police Department is remembering Blank for her support of the department.
We are incredibly sad about the passing of former UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank. She was an amazing scholar, a tireless leader, and a great supporter of our department’s work on campus.— UW-Madison Police (@UWMadisonPolice) February 19, 2023
Our thoughts are with Chancellor Blank’s family, her friends, and all who were lucky to… https://t.co/MJCI5psPGS pic.twitter.com/6Y6xeqHATY
The current President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago said Blank's death is "heartbreaking."
Ugh. Heartbreaking. Becky Blank was a leader, a public servant, a scholar and a friend. We will miss her terribly.https://t.co/tFhdkE0yWS— Austan Goolsbee (@Austan_Goolsbee) February 19, 2023
Dr. Andrew Leavitt, the current chancellor of UW-Oshkosh, said Blank's time at UW-Madison strengthened the university's standing and positive influence throughout the world.
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway reacted to the news on Twitter, saying she won't forget the "warm welcome" she got from Blank when she became mayor.
I will never forget the very warm welcome I got from Chancellor Blank when I first became Mayor. But we became friends during the pandemic where we began weekly meetings discussing PPE, testing, vaccination and innovative ways to protect students & staff over that turbulent year.— Mayor of Madison (@MayorOfMadison) February 19, 2023
UW-Madison said a memorial service and campus remembrance are being planned.
The university has set up a memorial website to remember Blank. People are able to write their own tribute messages for the former chancellor, and those will be displayed on the site.