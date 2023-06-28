Former UW student faces more sex crime charges

MADISON (WKOW) -- A lawyer arrested in May suspected of a string of sexual assaults in Boston has been accused of committing other attacks in the city around the same time.

Matthew Nilo, 35, of New Jersey, was indicted by a grand jury on multiple charges including rape for allegedly attacking four women, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

"The incidents followed a similar pattern. The victims were attacked while they were walking alone, in the dark, either at night or early in the morning," the district attorney's office said in a statement.

Police in Madison also confirmed to ABC News on Tuesday they are working with Boston police and "reviewing old cases to see if there is any connection" to Nilo, who attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Court records show Nilo received citations and warnings from police agencies largely around alcohol during his UW-Madison tenure between 2006-2010. All the crimes authorities in Massachusetts said Nilo was responsible for took place in Boston and nearby during his UW-Madison school breaks.

Two of Nilo's former college roommates told 27 News there was nothing about Nilo's university experience that would lead them to believe he would sexually assault strangers.

Hayden said Nilo was indicted on one count of rape, one count of aggravated rape, three counts of assault with intent to rape, and two counts of indecent assault and battery. The alleged attacks occurred between January 2007 and July 2008 in Boston's North End, where Nilo was living at the time. One of the women was allegedly attacked twice, 11 days apart, he said.

Hayden said DNA evidence "played a role in these new indictments."