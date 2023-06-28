 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday, June 29th. This advisory affects all of southern and
south central Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will spread from
north-to-south on Monday, June 26, impacting PM2.5 concentrations
at the surface. We expect this situation to remain highly dynamic
over the coming days and will adjust messaging as needed.

For Monday, June 26th, we expect the heaviest smoke impacts
across the eastern half of the state, where the Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to be within the UNHEALTHY category but could
reach the VERY UNHEALTHY category. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor
activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see
the heaviest surface smoke through the episode, with noon Tuesday
through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of
heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to
VERY UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility
of the AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Former UW student faces more sex crime charges

  • Updated
  • 0
Matthew Nilo

MADISON (WKOW) -- A lawyer arrested in May suspected of a string of sexual assaults in Boston has been accused of committing other attacks in the city around the same time.

Matthew Nilo, 35, of New Jersey, was indicted by a grand jury on multiple charges including rape for allegedly attacking four women, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

"The incidents followed a similar pattern. The victims were attacked while they were walking alone, in the dark, either at night or early in the morning," the district attorney's office said in a statement.

Police in Madison also confirmed to ABC News on Tuesday they are working with Boston police and "reviewing old cases to see if there is any connection" to Nilo, who attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Court records show Nilo received citations and warnings from police agencies largely around alcohol during his UW-Madison tenure between 2006-2010. All the crimes authorities in Massachusetts said Nilo was responsible for took place in Boston and nearby during his UW-Madison school breaks.

Two of Nilo's former college roommates told 27 News there was nothing about Nilo's university experience that would lead them to believe he would sexually assault strangers.

Hayden said Nilo was indicted on one count of rape, one count of aggravated rape, three counts of assault with intent to rape, and two counts of indecent assault and battery. The alleged attacks occurred between January 2007 and July 2008 in Boston's North End, where Nilo was living at the time. One of the women was allegedly attacked twice, 11 days apart, he said.

Hayden said DNA evidence "played a role in these new indictments."

