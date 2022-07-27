Former Vice President Mike Pence endorses Rebecca Kleefisch ahead of gubernatorial primary

MADISON (WKOW) — Former Vice President Mike Pence is endorsing Rebecca Kleefisch in Wisconsin's gubernatorial race.
The Kleefisch campaign made the announcement on Wednesday, just under two weeks before the state's Partisan Primary.
"Rebecca Kleefisch is the only candidate that will deliver a stronger and more prosperous Wisconsin, and I am proud to support her,” Pence said in a statement sent out by the Kleefisch campaign.
Kleefisch said she's honored to have the support of Pence.
“I’m honored to have Vice President Mike Pence’s endorsement as I run to make Wisconsin freer, safer, and more affordable, and I look forward to earning the support of every Wisconsinite on August 9th,” Kleefisch said.
Kleefisch faces Tim Michels, who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump, Timothy Ramthun and Adam Fischer in the upcoming election.