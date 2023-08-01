Former village of Oregon police officer charged with child molestation

VILLAGE OF OREGON (WKOW) -- A former village of Oregon police officer is facing child molestation charges in Indiana.
According to Oregon Police Department Chief Jennifer Pagenkopf, Tanner Reed Pierce served as an officer for the department starting in 2017 until he resigned in 2019.
In a statement, Pagenkopf told 27 News they were "shocked and saddened to learn about the charges brought against a former member of the department."
She added that the department will "take these charges extremely seriously and fully support local authorities as they conduct their investigation and seek justice for the victim."
"Our department is committed to the highest standards of conduct for our officers, both on and off duty," Pagenkopf said.
Pierce is charged in Boone County, Indiana, with several counts of child molesting where the defendant is at least 21 years of age and child molesting - fondling or touching with child under 14.
27 News obtained the probable cause statement in which investigators with the Lebanon Police Department claim a child and her mother reported Pierce performed sexual acts on the child over a six-month period and initiated sexual contact with the child.
Investigators said they were made aware of the allegations when the child and their mother sought treatment at a hospital after the child was suffering from anxiety attacks at school.
The child's mother told investigators her daughter said she'd been sexually assaulted and raped by an man who is part of the family.
The child reportedly told investigators Pierce is a former police officer and knows how to hurt someone and stated she didn’t know what to do.
Pierce is being held in the Boone County Jail and court officials told 27 News his bond was set at $25,000 surety at an initial appearance. Officials said the jury trial is scheduled for December 4, 2023.
27 News also asked Chief Pagenkopf if her department will be doing their own investigation into Pierce but did not hear back at the time of publication.
This is a developing story.