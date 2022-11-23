Former Waunakee School District employee charged with theft

WAUNAKEE (WKOW) -- A former employee of the Waunakee School District and Taher food service has been accused of theft.
According to a criminal complaint, Connie Vacho moved funds from Waunakee's free and reduced lunch fund into her own children's accounts.
The complaint states Vacho transferred more than $1,000 into her children's accounts from the lunch assistance fund, in batches as low as $3, up to $100.
In June of this year, one of Vacho's coworkers at Taher foods reported a "petty cash issue" involving Vacho. At that time, she was the Waunakee Food Service Director.
Representatives from both Taher food services and the Waunakee school district spoke with Vacho in June who, according to the criminal complaint, acknowledged "she did wrong" when she transferred the money from the food assistance fund. She was then terminated.
Vacho also allegedly used Taher food service money to make unauthorized purchases, not reporting purchases accurately, or for personal items like plants, Girl Scout cookies, an iPad case and other items.
In July, Shelter from the Storm Ministries in Sun Prairie announced Vacho as the new Executive Director. They have not made a statement as to whether Vacho is still with them.
Vacho is facing three counts of misdemeanor theft, one felony count of theft-false representations and a felony count of fraudulent writings.
Her first appearance in Dane County court is set for December 8.