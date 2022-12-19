Former Waunakee veterinarian accused of abuse given $500 signature bond

WAUNAKEE (WKOW) — A former veterinarian at and owner of Waunakee Veterinary Clinic accused of mistreating animals at the clinic appeared in court for first time Monday.

Online court records show Wesley Arnett had his initial appearance, where he entered a not guilty plea, and a $500 signature bond was set. Arnett is charged with six misdemeanor counts of intentionally mistreating animals.

As a part of Arnett's bond conditions, he cannot treat animals he is not the primary caretaker for. Additionally, he cannot have contact with the Waunakee Veterinary Clinic or anyone listed in the criminal complaint.

The complaint stated Arnett abused six animals in his care. He's accused of slamming one into a wall, kicking a small dog and punching another.

Arnett isn't set to appear in court again until the end of January.