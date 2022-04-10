 Skip to main content
Former Wisconsin Badgers assistant coach Gary Brown dies

MADISON (WKOW) -- Former Wisconsin Football assistant coach Gary Brown died Sunday at the age of 52.

Brown had previously been diagnosed with cancer twice and sat out the 2020 season before joining the Badgers in 2021 as the running backs coach.

Brown was open about his battles with cancer and told reporters last spring, "Every day is a gift. I have to give it my best every day because none of this is promised, nothing is guaranteed. Just got to go out and take the blessings that you have and make the most of them." 

Brown was unable to travel with the team to the Las Vegas Bowl because of medical issues and did not return this season. 

Brown was in hospice for the last couple of weeks in his hometown of Williamsport, Pennsylvania, before he passed away.

Sunday night, head football coach Paul Chryst released a statement

"I am deeply saddened by Gary's passing," he said. "Though he was only on our staff for a year, he had a profound impact on our players and our program. We are all better people for having known Gary. He was a tremendous person, a terrific coach and a joy to be around. He had great energy and passion for life and that showed every day. My deepest condolences go out to his wife, Kim, his children, Malena and Dorianna and Tre, and his entire family, his friends and everyone who loved him."

Many current and former Badgers players took to social media sharing their devastation. 

Brown joined the Badgers after working as running backs coach for the Dallas Cowboys from 2013 to 2019. Before that, he was a coach with the Cleveland Browns for four years. 

Brown coached at Rutgers, Susquehanna University and Lycoming College before heading to the NFL. 

He also helped coach running backs at the New York Giants' training camp in 2005. In 2006, he worked with the Green Bay Packers, and, the next year, he worked with the Carolina Panthers as part of the NFL's Minority Coaching Fellowship program. 

Information on services for Brown is pending.