Former Wisconsin Badgers assistant coach Gary Brown dies

MADISON (WKOW) -- Former Wisconsin Football assistant coach Gary Brown died Sunday at the age of 52.
Brown had previously been diagnosed with cancer twice and sat out the 2020 season before joining the Badgers in 2021 as the running backs coach.
Brown was open about his battles with cancer and told reporters last spring, "Every day is a gift. I have to give it my best every day because none of this is promised, nothing is guaranteed. Just got to go out and take the blessings that you have and make the most of them."
Brown was unable to travel with the team to the Las Vegas Bowl because of medical issues and did not return this season.
Brown was in hospice for the last couple of weeks in his hometown of Williamsport, Pennsylvania, before he passed away.
Sunday night, head football coach Paul Chryst released a statement.
"I am deeply saddened by Gary's passing," he said. "Though he was only on our staff for a year, he had a profound impact on our players and our program. We are all better people for having known Gary. He was a tremendous person, a terrific coach and a joy to be around. He had great energy and passion for life and that showed every day. My deepest condolences go out to his wife, Kim, his children, Malena and Dorianna and Tre, and his entire family, his friends and everyone who loved him."
Many current and former Badgers players took to social media sharing their devastation.
This one hurts…rest easy coach.
Never question why you meet some people in life, god puts people in your path for a reason. Love Coach GB💔— Markus Allen☆ (@MarkusAllen19) April 11, 2022
Just a small sample of the light Coach Brown was to everyone around him and how he brought the energy every single day. His love was so genuine and it went beyond the football field. Rest in Heaven, Coach.
Nothing but love for this man.. Rest easy Coach Brown❤️
Cherish the company around you Today. Always take an opportunity to express gratitude & love for those who impact you. RIP GB 🕊
Never take a moment for granted. You impacted more lives than you could have known. Rest easy Coach GB❤️
Coach GB thank you for the impact you had on this team. Praying for you and your family❤️ rest easy
Love you GB. Thank you for everything
Be thankful for who your cross paths with because you never know what will happen. GB you brought energy and light into each day you were here. Can't believe your gone… Rest easy coach💔❤️
Brown joined the Badgers after working as running backs coach for the Dallas Cowboys from 2013 to 2019. Before that, he was a coach with the Cleveland Browns for four years.
Brown coached at Rutgers, Susquehanna University and Lycoming College before heading to the NFL.
He also helped coach running backs at the New York Giants' training camp in 2005. In 2006, he worked with the Green Bay Packers, and, the next year, he worked with the Carolina Panthers as part of the NFL's Minority Coaching Fellowship program.
Information on services for Brown is pending.