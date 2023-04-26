Former youth coach's plea deal collapsed before sex assault mistrial

MADISON (WKOW) -- Just-released court records show a youth soccer coach accused of sexually assaulting a player in Oregon was prepared to plead guilty to a criminal charge and face possible jail months ago.
Dane County Judge Nicholas McNamara Thursday declared a mistrial in the case of Daniel Gildea after jurors told McNamara they were hopelessly deadlocked after six hours of deliberation.
But a court transcript from a Nov. 15, 2022, hearing shows a prosecutor and Gildea's attorney presented McNamara with a plea agreement to resolve the case short of trial, but McNamara balked and the attorneys withdrew the plea.
Authorities say Gildea sexually assaulted his former player when she was 11 for two years. She is now 22.
Gildea liives in Texas and was arrested there in 2021 and charged with child sexual assault.
The hearing transcript shows Gildea and the prosecutor had agreed to propose dropping the sex assault charge in favor of the charge of causing mental harm to a child. The plea agreement called for a probation term with the possibility of a jail sentence. It also called for the possibility of sex offender registration for Gildea.
But the agreement also allowed Gildea to remain silent about any sexual assault.
"He would not dispute that the relationship became too close," Gildea's attorney Chris Van Wagner said during the hearing.
Assistant Dane County District Attorney John Rice said he supported the agreement primarily to spare the former youth player the trauma of trial. Rice said she did not wish to testify.
UW-Madison Law School Professor Keith Findley said the proposed deal is within the realm of what courts consider in criminal cases.
"A lot of judges would have accepted this, to be honest," Findley said.
McNamara called the proposed change in charges "radical" and said Gildea's limits on disclosing information was a problem.
"If I'm going to be sentencing this man for a ... felony of harm to a child, an 11-year-old child. I need to know what he did," McNamara said.
Findley praised McNamara for demanding to know "what actually happened" so a "fair and reasonable sentence" could be imposed.
The transcript shows McNamara's posture prompted a recess in the hearing. After the recess, Rice and Van Wagner withdrew the plea agreement.
McNamara, Rice and Van Wagner have made no comment to 27 News on the collapsed plea deal. District Attorney Ismael Ozanne has also made no comment.
During the three day trial, both the woman and Gildea testified.
A June court hearing is set to discuss the sex assault charge against Gildea and the future of the case in the wake of the mistrial.