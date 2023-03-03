Fort Atkinson Fire Department rescues 2 people who fell into lake while ice fishing

FORT ATKINSON (WKOW) -- The Fort Atkinson Fire Department rescued two people Thursday night after they fell into a frozen lake and one got trapped under the ice.

Crews were dispatched around 8:45 for a report of two people who fell into Lake Koshkonong, one of whom was trapped under water.

Crews arrived at the lake several minutes later, and one of the people had already made it out of the water to the shore. The second subject was heard calling for help on the lake.

Crews made their way out onto the ice and pulled the second person -- who was clinging to the edge of an ice hole around 200 meters from shore -- out of the water.

A Jefferson County Sheriff's Office official told 27 News the people who fell into the lake were in the water for around half an hour before emergency crews were alerted. He said the people had been ice fishing before they fell in.

No firefighters were injured and both people are expected to make a full recovery.