Fort Atkinson fire, police departments expanding after levy referendum passes

FORT ATKINSON (WKOW) -- Voters in Fort Atkinson approved a tax levy increase Tuesday to fund 14 new public safety jobs. Twelve of those positions are at the fire department, and Fire Chief Daryl Rausch said the staffing bump has the possibility of saving lives.
He said the department has one or two people on duty every day right now. Starting in 2023, that will increase to five people. Rausch said that change is a big deal.
"Right now, it takes about seven minutes to put a truck on the road using the volunteers because they have to come here from wherever they are when we get a call," he said. "To us, seconds are important, and here we're talking about improvements of seven to 10 minutes. It's a huge change for the community."
He said hiring new firefighters is also important to keep up with an increasing number of calls for service.
Those calls have increased by 108% for the fire department since 2010, but staffing has remained the same. Rausch said that's leading to burnout among volunteer firefighters.
"Families are starting to complain a little bit about how much they're gone," he said. "The employers where our firefighters are working their full-time jobs are starting to complain about how often as we're pulling them away, sometimes four or five times a day."
Rausch said several previous chiefs have worked on a proposal to hire more firefighters, and he's glad the issue finally made it to the ballot and garnered the community's support.
City Administrator Rebecca Houseman LeMire said continuing to expect the fire department to keep pace with rising demand for services simply wasn't realistic without bringing more people on board.
"We've been hobbling along in the fire department with a volunteer force since the fire department started," she said. "It was definitely time to provide additional support to to those public safety departments."
Six of the new firefighters will be trained as paramedics and six will be trained as EMTs. That means the city will transition from contracting EMS services from a private company to running a municipal EMS service.
"Municipal EMS is much better positioned to help citizens stay in their homes by doing community paramedicine, helping them with correcting hazards in their homes, lift assist, those type of things so that they're not having to be transported to the hospital," Rausch said.
The measure passed with 52.39% of the vote. Rausch and Houseman LeMire both said they had hoped for the referendum to have even more support, but they're still counting its passage as a win.
"Twenty years from now when we have this service set up and the expectations for public safety are met by our community, no one will remember if the vote was 53-47 or 70-30," Houseman LeMire said. "They'll just know that at one point in history, the administration and the city council and fire and police departments and the whole community got together to vote yes and provide this opportunity to provide the service to our community."
The referendum also provides funding for the police department to hire two new officers.