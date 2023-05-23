Fort Atkinson High School cancels classes Wednesday after fire

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. (WKOW) -- All classes at Fort Atkinson High School are canceled Wednesday after a fire Tuesday evening.
The school's principal, Leigh Ann Scheuerell, shared the update on Facebook. She said no one got hurt in the fire, but it created a lot of smoke.
"We are taking this action out of an abundance of caution and to provide some extra time for the building to ventilate," she said. "We apologize for the inconvenience this will cause. Please know that the safety and wellbeing of our students, staff, and families is our top priority. We will continue to keep you updated as we know more."
She said she does expect for classes to resume Thursday.
Scheuerell said the Senior Trip to Great America on Wednesday will go ahead as planned. She said students registered for the trip should meet staff in front of the high school by 7:45 Wednesday morning.