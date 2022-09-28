Fort Atkinson home expected to be total loss after fire, resident hospitalized

FORT ATKINSON (WKOW) — A Fort Atkinson home is expected to be a total loss and a woman is in the hospital after a fire Wednesday morning, according to a Facebook post by the city.
The Fort Atkinson Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire in the area of Edwards Street and N. Fourth Street in the "late morning."
A Fort Atkinson Fire Department official said the house's only resident, an elderly woman, was hospitalized due to smoke inhalation.
The official stated that the he expects the house to be a total loss.
The Fort Atkinson Police Department is still investigating this incident.