Fort Atkinson home expected to be total loss after fire, resident hospitalized

  • Updated
  • 0
Fort Atkinson Fire 9.28.22
City of Fort Atkinson / Fort Atkinson Fire Department

FORT ATKINSON (WKOW) — A Fort Atkinson home is expected to be a total loss and a woman is in the hospital after a fire Wednesday morning, according to a Facebook post by the city.

The Fort Atkinson Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire in the area of Edwards Street and N. Fourth Street in the "late morning." 

A Fort Atkinson Fire Department official said the house's only resident, an elderly woman, was hospitalized due to smoke inhalation.

The official stated that the he expects the house to be a total loss.

The Fort Atkinson Police Department is still investigating this incident.