Fort Atkinson woman sentenced after pleading guilty to grandmother's homicide, arson

FORT ATKINSON (WKOW) -- A Fort Atkinson woman was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to first-degree intentional homicide and arson in the death of her grandmother.

Court records show Elizabeth Durkee, 36, was sentenced to life in prison for the homicide charge and can request extended supervision after 22 years in prison.

For the arson charge, she was sentenced to 20 years in prison, with 15 years of extended supervision. This sentence runs concurrent to her life sentence.

Because Durkee plead guilty to first-degree intentional homicide and arson, the court dismissed her strangulation/suffocation and mutilating a corpse charges.

According to a criminal complaint, Durkee's grandmother asked for the Durkee to help her end her life.

The complaint stated Durkee told investigators she put duct tape on her grandmother's mouth and nose, and she stopped moving a short time later.

When her grandmother's body began decaying, Durkee told investigators she poured gas on furniture and other objects on the first floor including the blanket covering the victim, then set it on fire.