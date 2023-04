(WKOW) -- Fort McCoy officials say people who were injured in or whose property was damaged by the recent wildfire may be able to receive compensation.

People can file a claim with the Fort McCoy's Claims Office if the claim is related to the April 12 wildfire, according to a Facebook post.

For more information, visit their Installation Legal Office page.

Claimants may also e-mail usarmy.mccoy.id-readiness.mbx.ilo-claims@army.mil or call 608-388-2165 with questions regarding their claim.