Forward Madison announces Mingo Prime Day

MADISON (WKOW) — Forward Madison announced the first edition of Mingo Prime Day!
All orders placed in the team’s online store on April 27 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. within 20 miles of Breese Stevens Field will be hand-delivered by players, coaches and staff on April 28.
This initiative is focused on getting FMFC players and staff out into the community and meeting face to face with their fans after two years of being distanced.
In addition to free next day delivery, the Forward Madison will give away special surprises throughout Mingo Prime Day, such as free signed jerseys or a mini match of soccer in the fan’s lawn!