Forward Madison FC partners with Gorilla Movers to put on Stuff the Truck event

MADISON (WKOW) -- Forward Madison FC and Gorilla Movers worked together to host a Stuff the Truck event at Breese Stevens Field on Sunday.
The Stuff the Truck event invited all participants to meet the Forward Madison players and join them on the field to build athletic packs. The event focused on promoting athletic wellness by creating and donating athletic packs to non-profit organizations that serve youth in the Dane County area.
The athletic packs included non-perishable snacks, water bottles, sunscreen, FMFC branded clothing and more.
The event was open and free to all.
Forward Madison Community Partnership Manager Kyle Donovan said they "love collaborating with partners on community initiatives like this."