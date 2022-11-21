Forward Madison hosting World Cup watch parties

MADISON (WKOW) — Forward Madison is hosting free watch parties for the World Cup through December.
The local soccer organization's watch parties will be held at the Forward Club every day from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., except Thanksgiving, until the end of the tournament on Dec 18. Entry is free and there is food available for purchase.
Forward Madison coaching staff and some surprise players will make appearances throughout the tournament, especially on USA or Mexico match days.
The club bar has food and beverage packages including pizzas, beer, and table reservations available for USA and Mexico matches.