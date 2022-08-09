Forward Madison joins forces with Forward Festival to highlight innovation and entrepreneurship

MADISON (WKOW) -- A technology and entrepreneurship festival is back in Madison for another year.
Thousands of people flock to the capital city for Forward Festival. There, more than 40 events take place, shining a light on innovation and entrepreneurship.
Tuesday on Wake Up Wisconsin, Evan Warwick, Director of Digital Content for Forward Madison, stopped by to talk about how the soccer club is getting involved.
The team is hosting a free event on Friday, August 19 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Breese Stevens Field.