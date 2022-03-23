 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Visibility around a quarter of a mile or less.

* WHERE...Dodge and Dane Counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

Forward Madison looks forward to new season with new additions to team, stadium

  • Updated
6 V FORWARD MADISON HOME OPENER.transfer

MADISON (WKOW) -- Forward Madison FC is kicking off a new season with some improvements to its stadium and a new coach.

Wednesday on Wake Up Wisconsin, Conor Caloia, the COO and owner of the team, stopped by to tell us what we can expect. 

"We're building out a new indoor club space. We've never had a year-round climate controlled space at the facility before," he explained. "The flock end, we're adding a new nacho stand, a new barbecue stand, new food an beverage and really expanding things in that space."

Matt Glaeser Forward FC.jpg

Courtesy of Forward Madison FC

Along with the stadium changes, fans will notice a new face on the side lines. Head Coach Matt Gleaser is leading the team.

"There's new energy around the club," said Caloia. "Matt's doing a great job. We've signed pretty much a full roster we feel really good about how the team's looking for this year."

The first home game is April 6. You can buy tickets in advance by clicking HERE.