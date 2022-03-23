Forward Madison looks forward to new season with new additions to team, stadium

MADISON (WKOW) -- Forward Madison FC is kicking off a new season with some improvements to its stadium and a new coach.
Wednesday on Wake Up Wisconsin, Conor Caloia, the COO and owner of the team, stopped by to tell us what we can expect.
"We're building out a new indoor club space. We've never had a year-round climate controlled space at the facility before," he explained. "The flock end, we're adding a new nacho stand, a new barbecue stand, new food an beverage and really expanding things in that space."
Along with the stadium changes, fans will notice a new face on the side lines. Head Coach Matt Gleaser is leading the team.
"There's new energy around the club," said Caloia. "Matt's doing a great job. We've signed pretty much a full roster we feel really good about how the team's looking for this year."
The first home game is April 6. You can buy tickets in advance by clicking HERE.