Forward Madison looks forward to new season with new additions to team, stadium

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Visibility around a quarter of a mile or less. * WHERE...Dodge and Dane Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&