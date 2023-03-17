Forward Madison single game tickets go on sale

MADISON (WKOW) - Single game tickets go on sale for Forward Madison Football Club on Friday.
Starting at 10 a.m. on March 17, you can purchase FMFC tickets on their website, on your phone, or in person at Breese Stevens Field for $19.
The club will be hosting a ticket event on Saturday, March 18 with a 2023 Away Kit release at Breese Stevens Field.
Forward Madison kicks off the home 2023 USL League One season with a matchup against Greenville Triumph on Saturday, April 15 at 6 p.m.
