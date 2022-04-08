Forward Madison's season starts Saturday at home with jerseys honoring Ukraine

MADISON (WKOW) — Forward Madison's season starts at Breese Stevens Field on Saturday.
In their home opener, the Flamingos take on Union Omaha FC at 7 p.m.
At the opening game, the team will wear jerseys symbolic of the Ukrainian flag. Sales from the "United For Ukraine" kit will be donated to UNICEF's Ukrainian relief effort.
While it's the first game of the season, it's not actually the first home game Forward Madison has played in 2022. On Wednesday, the team took on Cleveland SC in the 2nd Round of the U.S. Open Cup and won 3-0.
Click here to buy season or single game tickets.