Four people dead after separate aircraft crashes in Winnebago County

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Four people are dead after two crashes involving aircraft near Oshkosh.
Around 9 Saturday morning, the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office got multiple calls about a plane crashing into Lake Winnebago. A man and a woman were on board, and both died.
As of Saturday night, divers had recovered one of the victim's bodies, but they were still working to recover the other person's body and the plane's wreckage.
The second crash happened at the EAA AirVenture grounds.
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said a helicopter and a gyrocopter collided in the air before crashing to the ground. The Oshkosh Fire Department said the gyrocopter landed on top of a parked plane.
The sheriff's office said the crash killed two people and hurt two others. The people who got hurt went to the hospital. As of Saturday night, authorities had not said what condition the victims are in but said they are stable.
The NTSB said the helicopter and gyrocopter belonged to people attending EAA AirVenture and were not involved in Saturday's air show.
The NTSB is investigating both crashes.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) --
The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received multiple calls about an airplane that had crashed into Lake Winnebago.
The Winnebago County Marine Units with Dive Rescue/Recovery Team members as well as multiple other rescue teams responded to the scene immediately.
The Winnebago County Sheriff's office confirmed that there were two occupants in the airplane. Recovery efforts for both occupants are ongoing, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office. No further information is available about the condition of either occupant or the airplane.
The Winnebago County Sheriff's office is working on this incident with the EAA, the NTSB, and the FAA.
The NTSB has also reported a separate plane crash in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. A Rotorway 162F aircraft and an ELA Eclipse 10 aircraft collided in the air, According to the NTSB. Authorities did not specify when the crash occurred, nor did they give any indications of if anyone was hurt.
