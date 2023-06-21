Four people displaced after house fire on Badger Lane in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Four people got out safely and firefighters rescued six chickens after a house caught fire in Madison.
Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster says the fire happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at a home in the 2600 block of Badger Lane. Schuster says multiple callers reported a fire outside the home, with flames spreading to the house.
Schuster says the cause of the fire is under investigation, but it did involve a large pile of wood that was outside the home.
The American Red Cross is helping the family.