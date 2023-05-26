Four teens shot in Milwaukee overnight

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) - Milwaukee Police continue to investigate after four teens were shot on the city's west side.
Neighbors tell our Milwaukee affiliate incidents like this happen almost every day. They say they're concerned about the ongoing gun violence.
"It's the gunplay. That's like constant," neighbor Ellia Thomas said. "They're always shooting over here. And it's very close to our house. It scares our kids."
Thomas says the violence has gotten out of hand. She and her family have decided to move.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation and police have not made any arrests.