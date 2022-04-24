Four years after son dies overseas, family works to reunite hundreds of service members and families

NEW GLARUS (WKOW) -- It's been four years since Larry and Jen Jackson last saw their son, Ben, a 20-year-old airman that died overseas. Now, the foundation they started in his honor has helped reunite more than 250 service members and their families.
Just before Ben died, he made one last surprise visit home to see his family.
"Ben had not been home in 14 months, and he reached out to Larry and said, 'Hey, I really would like to come home and surprise Mom, can you help me out?'" Jen said. "Because Larry travels for work, he had the miles to be able to help him come home, and it was a beautiful thing."
Little did the Jacksons know it would be the last time they saw their son. He died six weeks later while serving in Japan.
His mother Jen said she still remembers his impact.
"You know, there are people that you immediately just trust and pour your heart to, and you're like, Why did I just do that?" Jen said. "That was Ben."
Soon after Ben's death, Jen and Larry started "The Ben Jackson Foundation," an organization that provides financial assistance to service members so they, too, can come home to their families like Ben did.
"We wanted to help other people like Ben and other families like us who might not have the miles or the ability to like, you know, get their son or daughter home," Larry said.
Larry and Jen started locally, giving a few tickets at a time to other service members they knew. Soon after, their efforts went beyond Wisconsin and spread around the world.
Now, they're receiving hundreds of requests every month from people across the globe.
"We've given over 250 at this point, so that's about $185,000 or so just in four years, which is incredible," Larry said.
The only issue is they don't have the money to help all those who request it. Each domestic flight costs about $500 on average, and international flights cost around $1000.
While they take in 300 requests a month, they're only able to satisfy about 10, which is why they're now turning to fundraising efforts.
They're holding a brat stand fundraiser at Miller and Son's supermarket on May 7 and a fundraiser at Bailey's Run Vineyard on May 28, where they'll be bottling special wine bottles for the foundation.
The foundation will also be fundraising at EAA AirVenture this summer.
If you want to donate right now, you can do so on the foundation's website.
The Jacksons say all proceeds will be given to service men and women in need in memory of their son.
"I would give it all up in a minute to have him back," Larry said. "But it was his caring attitude toward others that inspired us to do this."