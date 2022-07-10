Four years after Sun Prairie Explosion; Friends remember fallen firefighter Cory Barr

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) - Exactly four years after an explosion destroyed several Sun Prairie businesses and took the life of Captain Cory Barr, the community is remembering the fallen firefighter.
The gas main explosion in downtown Sun Prairie leveled businesses and homes and killed volunteer Barr as he was helping people evacuate before the line burst.
"It's a reminder that at any given moment your life could change," Firefighter John Austad said.
Austad worked at the Sun Prairie fire station with Barr where they quickly became friends. He said Barr was not only a dedicated firefighter, but a great father, husband, uncle and friend.
"He could go from being a husband, great father and then come down here and mentor a new firefighter," he said.
Following his death, a statue was placed outside the fire department in Barr's honor.
"When I see the statue, I say hi to my friend," Austad said. "I say hi to Cory and it's a way to remember him."
He said Cory's memory reaches far beyond what happened the day of the explosion.
"Despite us losing a friend, a brother, husband, son, father, he was able to bring this city together and [bring] the best out in people," he said.
Austad remembers the way people in the city came together after the explosion and helped others rebuild.
After losing his good friend, he told 27 News, he reminds himself that everyday isn't a given.
"Hold your family a little closer," he said. "Personally I say goodbye to my wife and son everyday when I leave for a shift or get called back, that's something that I now make sure that I do."
Sun prairie Fire and Rescue held a remembrance ceremony at its station today, however Barr's family says honoring and remembering him doesn't have to be exclusive to anniversaries of the explosion.
They welcome anyone to visit the statue on North Bristol street year round.