Free Bikes 4 Kidz empowers dozens of children with free bicycle giveaway

MADISON (WKOW) — Free Bikes 4 Kidz gave away dozens of bicycles in Madison as part of its spring giveaway Saturday.
Kristie Goforth, Executive Director of Free Bikes 4 Kidz, said a bike is more than a toy and can make a world of difference for its rider. Including helping them get to school.
"I hear from a lot of school social workers that are having trouble with kid truancy, and they'll ask me if they can get a bike for that kid, because they might not have parents who can drive them, they might not be on a bus route. So, that's really important," Goforth said.
Goforth said kids are also using bikes to get to and from their first jobs, and to and from friends' houses once school ends for the year.
"That kind of independence is just amazing," Goforth said.
Beyond transportation, Goforth said bikes have the ability to empower children to be confident in setting and achieving goals as they master the activity.
"Learning to ride a bike as a child is one of the first big development milestones, it's one of the first big challenges we overcome. I think that's why so many of us remember our first bike and remember learning to ride, because it was that moment of freedom and feeling like you're flying," Goforth said.
At the giveaway, kids also got fitted for helmets and received bike riding lessons.
Free Bikes 4 Kidz relies entirely on donations. If you'd like to donate a bicycle to the organization, you can do so here.
Free Bikes 4 Kidz also holds many bike giveaways per year. You can apply to receive one here.