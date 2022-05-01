Free Bikes 4 Kidz gifts hundreds of children bicycles

MADISON (WKOW) -- May is 'National Bike Month.' To prepare kids for that, as well as provide kids with what may become a lifelong hobby, a Madison organization gave away around 300 bikes for free Sunday.
Kristi Goforth, Executive Director of Free Bikes 4 Kidz, said the organization collects and repairs bikes all year long to donate to under served kids.
"September through December, we are collecting donated bikes," Goforth said. "Then, January through April, we fixed those bikes up and then give them away in May."
Goforth said Free Bikes 4 Kidz also provides kids everything they need to bike safely.
"We don't just give a bicycle. We give a helmet. We give a lock. We give headlights, taillights, and thanks to Planet Bike, we are giving pumps this year as well, so its the complete bicycle package," Goforth said.
Each year, the organization gives away 2,000 bikes. Goforth said this is made possible by both generous donations and volunteers.
"We have an army of volunteers--probably about 40 committed volunteers that help us clean and refurbish bikes all year long and get ready for this event," Goforth said.
Anyone interested in donating to Free Bikes 4 Kidz can do so here.
"We have saved thousands of pounds of rubber and medal from going into a landfill," Goforth said. "If your kids have outgrown their bikes or you have an apartment complex with a bunch of abandoned bikes, think of Free Bikes 4 Kidz. We will rehome those bikes."