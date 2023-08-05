Free Bikes 4 Kidz introduces new community bike ride

MADISON (WKOW) -- Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison led its very first annual bike ride on Saturday.
The 3-mile South Side Slow Roll took bikers of all levels through the trails of Madison, offering encouragement and community along the way.
Kristie Goforth, the executive director of Free Bikes 4 Kidz, explained that the ride was designed with an eye for ease.
"It's something a lot of people can access, we're just really working to build a community around biking," Goforth said.
Free Bikes 4 Kidz teamed up with a variety of organizations to make the event as safe and accessible as possible. Wheels for Winners provided tune ups and minor repairs before the event while Bike Fitchburg offered support and gear throughout the ride.
Free Bikes 4 Kidz also worked with the City of Madison to design an exciting route. Dane County Parks provided free trail passes for all riders on the Capital City State Trail for the event. Riders could take breaks and plant flowers along the bike paths with seeds provided by the Olbrich Botanical Gardens.
As the journey came to an end, participants gathered to celebrate with a live DJ, street artist workshops, activity tents and food carts.