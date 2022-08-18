Free Darlington health clinic offers immunizations and dental, car seat checks

DARLINGTON (WKOW) -- Parents can visit a free health fair in Darlington next Tuesday to get their kids vaccines, free dental care and even their car seat checked just in time for the school year.
This is the third annual Lafayette County's Health Fair, and County Health Department Director Julie Leibfried said the "one-stop shop" approach to the health fair allows parents to make the most of their time for everything their kids may need.
The event starts at 8:30 a.m. and runs to 4:30 p.m. Immunizations are available until 4:30, dental care -- which includes an exam and fluoride varnish -- until 3 p.m., and car and booster seat checks and installations until noon.
Leibfried said that their immunizations will include COVID-19, the MMR series (Measles, Mumps, and Rubella) and most school-required shots.
"It's whatever they need to get up-to-date and ready for school," she said.
If parents don't know which shots their child might need, Leibfried suggested calling the health department at 608-776-4895.
Walk-ins are welcome.