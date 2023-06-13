Free Family Fun Night in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) - Tuesday, starting at 5 p.m. a free family fun night is being hosted at Elver Park in Madison.
There will be art activities, fitness, fishing games, free books, snacks and more. Families should bring a blanket or a lawn chair to see a free movie at 6:45 pm. The movie being shown is Minions: Rise of Gru.
“The Mobile Madison event showcases all the wonderful work neighborhood agencies are doing to reach and support their members," said Janet Dyer, MSCR Executive Director. "These large events are a fun way for families to learn and experience many free, engaging activities and services that are available in their area all summer long."