Free online educational tools for students and parents

MADISON (WKOW) -- Many families are stocking up on school supplies that may help with homework or tackling new routines.
Molly VandenBerg, a Google technology expert, joined our Wake Up Wisconsin team to talk about trends and tools to keep students on track.
She said Google trends show students are searching for things from the Y2K era, including metallic backpacks, old school pencils sharpeners and clear pencil cases.
While many people use Google to search for things, it can also be used as an educational tool.
VandenBerg said a lot of Google's school resources can be found in the search bar. That includes tools for math problems, that break down the concepts and show you step-by-step how to solve them.
She said there is also an interactive periodic table and augmented reality that can help you explore the humane skeletal system.
"It's as simple most times as doing a Google search for something like chemical bond practice problems, and you'll be able to see additional examples that you can use to better understand those concepts," she explained.
VandenBerg said Google can also help parents find the best back-to-school deals.