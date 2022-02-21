 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of
up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an
inch.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Free sand available to Madison residents during the winter

  • Updated
Sand pickup

MADISON (WKOW) -- People living in Madison can get free sand from various location across the city.

Experts recommend laying down a little sand to prevent falls after clearing snow and ice from your sidewalk and driveway.

Erik Kruk stopped by the location at Monona Golf Course to pick up some sand Monday afternoon.

"I would do this for every storm if I needed sand, I just happened to have only about two cups left in my bucket from earlier this year that I needed to refill and just happened to be a storm was coming I was like 'better refill now before it's too late,' " said Kruk.

Click here to see the full list of locations.

Tags

Recommended for you