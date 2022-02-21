Free sand available to Madison residents during the winter

MADISON (WKOW) -- People living in Madison can get free sand from various location across the city.
Experts recommend laying down a little sand to prevent falls after clearing snow and ice from your sidewalk and driveway.
Erik Kruk stopped by the location at Monona Golf Course to pick up some sand Monday afternoon.
"I would do this for every storm if I needed sand, I just happened to have only about two cups left in my bucket from earlier this year that I needed to refill and just happened to be a storm was coming I was like 'better refill now before it's too late,' " said Kruk.
