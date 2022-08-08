Free sports physicals offered to uninsured student athletes

MADISON (WKOW) - Tuesday evening there will be free sports physicals for high school students in the Madison area who don't have insurance.
From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. families can go to Access Community Health Center on South Park Street in Madison for checkup.
This annual event gives high school athletes a space to get the examinations and clearance they need to participate in the sports they play.
“Studies have shown the health benefits of sports participation for young people,” Pediatrician David Bernhardt said. “We want this community event to help them access those benefits and eliminate a barrier many student athletes face.”
Students move through the clinic station by station to get their vitals taken as well as an orthopedic exam. Free vaccinations are also offered as long as a parent is present.
UW Health would like families to follow these these check in times:
6 p.m. last names A-I check in
7 p.m. last names J-R check in
8 p.m. last names S-Z check in
(Final clinic check-in time is 8:20 p.m.)