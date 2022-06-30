Free summer Metro passes available for Madison middle, high school students

MADISON (WKOW) -- The City of Madison is teaming up with the Madison Metropolitan School District for the second year to give summer Metro passes to all Madison middle and high school students.
Free passes will be given to students sixth grade and up through their schools, and the passes are available for pickup from school summer semester sites.
Students who live in Madison but attend other school districts or who didn't receive a summer pass from their school are also eligible for the free pass. They can pick them up at Metro Transit on 1245 E. Washington Ave., Ste. 201.
“In its first year, this initiative distributed 2,375 passes to young people who took 37,989 bus rides over just one summer. It’s clear that these passes make a real difference for Madison youth and their families,” Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said. “We are working hard to improve transit access, and we want young people to benefit from that. Partnering with MMSD is the best way we can help Madison youth get to jobs, school, city parks, pools and more this summer, all while advancing our climate, equity and economic goals.”
Passes are valid for the summer, through September 6.
The free youth passes are part of the MetroForward>> initiative put forth by Rhodes-Conway in 2019.
For more information, you can visit the Metro Transit website or contact them at 608 266-4466.