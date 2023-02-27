Free tax preparation help available for Dane Co. residents

MADISON (WKOW) -- Tax season is upon us, and free tax help is available for Dane County residents.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said county residents can visit the Richard Dilley Tax Center to get help as they prepare their taxes and ask any questions they may have.
All appointments are in-person with a certified, volunteer tax preparer who will prepare taxes right in front of residents.
Parisi said filing tax returns can be confusing, but the center is a great way to help make sure everyone has access to a potential refund.
The center is open Mondays and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. as well as Fridays 1 to 5 p.m.
All appointments must be made ahead of time either by calling 608-283-1261 or online. Phones are answered business days, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Masks are required.
Visit the Richard Dilley Tax Center website to see more information, access printable brochures, and know what is required, including social security cards/ITINS.