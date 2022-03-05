Freeze for Food 5K benefits Open Doors for Refugees

MADISON (WKOW) -- Scores of runners braved the wet weather Saturday to raise money for refugees.
This was part of the 41st annual Freeze for Food 5K, which raises money for Open Doors for Refugees, a volunteer organization that helps welcome refugees to the Madison area.
Madeline Uraneck, a volunteer for Open Doors for Refugees, said that the organization has helped countless families over time.
"We get people to donate furniture, we set up their apartments, help fix their first meal, give them rides to their first medical appointments, get the kids enrolled in school," Uraneck said.
This year, Uraneck said the organization is more motivated that ever to help refugees because of what's happening in Ukraine.
"We really want people to be integrated in the Madison community and to teach the rest of us about the cultures that they come from. It's a very humbling experience," Uraneck said.
Last year's 5K was held virtually due to the pandemic, so Uraneck said this year's was a warm welcome back.
"All of the funds from today go to helping refugees to Madison settle into Madison," Uraneck said. "The Madison community has been incredibly welcoming."
Since its inception in 1982, Freeze for Food has raised more than $12,000.