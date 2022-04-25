 Skip to main content
Friday gas station fire on Verona Road injures 1

  • Updated
Fire Truck
MGN

MADISON (WKOW) — One person was hospitalized Friday following a fire at a gas station convenience store on Verona Road. 

According to an incident report, authorities responded around 7:34 p.m., finding a "small fire" in a mop sink in the back of the store. The fire was quickly put out, and damage was contained to the sink. 

One person was injured trying to move an item on fire and was transported to a hospital for treatment. They are expected to be okay. 

The fire is believed to be accidental, and authorities state "improperly discarded smoking materials may have been a factor."

