Friends of Salvation Army to host 'Barbecue & Barrel Aged'

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Friends of the Salvation Army has dinner already figured out for you on Thursday. The group is hosting their 'Barbecue & Barrel Aged' fundraiser.
The event will feature various barrel aged beer, wine and bourbon from Frank Beverage Group. North & South Seafood and Smokehouse will cater barbecue and sides.
There will also be live music and auction items.
The event will take place at Barnwood Events at 3230 Larsen Road in Madison from 6 to 9 p.m. on October 20th.
Information to sign up for the event can be found online: thesalvationarmywi.regfox.com.