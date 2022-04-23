Friends of the San Damiano clean up lakefront on Parks Pride Day

MONONA (WKOW) -- Saturday is Parks Pride Day.
In honor of the day, people in Monona gathered to clean up the lakefront, weeding beds and land on the San Damiano property.
The effort was organized by the 'Friends of the San Damiano,' a group with a passion for keeping the property clean and usable.
"One of our goals is to bring as many people to the property to experience it and learn about its rich history and hopefully contribute their thoughts and ideas as the planning process begins for what will happen in the future," Pat Howell, one of the members of the group, said.
This summer, the group plans to host Walking Wednesday Tours and a World Migratory Bird Watch on the property.
"We're really, really excited to welcome more people onto these 10 acres and nearly 1,500 square feet of lakefront property," Melissa Badini, another member of the group, said.
More information about the group and their upcoming events can be found here.