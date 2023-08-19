 Skip to main content
Friends of Ukraine brings community together to mark Ukrainian Independence Day

  Updated
Friends of Ukraine

MADISON (WKOW) -- Community members transformed from strangers to neighbors on Saturday as they marked the upcoming 32nd anniversary of Ukraine's Independence Day. 

The outdoor celebration lined Garner Park with Ukrainian music, food, dancing, crafts and activities. 

One of the event's organizers, Ruslana Westerlund, said the Friends of Ukraine celebration was an opportunity to share stories and foster relationships within the community.

"This is a day for Ukrainians to meet new people," she said, adding that others can "see that we are an organized community who celebrate our country." 

With the war in Ukraine leaving many families displaced, Westerlund says Dane County is home to a large number of refugees. The Friends of Ukraine event allowed community members to learn, appreciate and interact with Ukrainian culture. 

"We have a full program with Ukrainian music and lots of really good Ukrainian food. People will be performing and children will be singing. We have lots of cultural events that we have put together," Westerlund said. 

While the park was ignited with joyous festivities and celebration, Natalka Akulenko, another event organizer, explained that the day also brings attention to the struggles that refugees are facing. 

"There are a lot of new families who came to Wisconsin after the war started-- young people, old people, people with children" Akulenko said. 

Because of this, Akulenko says as Ukraine commemorates the independence it gained 32 years ago, many Ukrainians still fear for their freedom as they navigate war, displacement and upheaval. 

"We love and cherish the support, and we look forward to peace and prosperity in Ukraine," Akulenko said.

In the face of this, both organizers hope the event reminds Americans to continue supporting Ukraine.

Westerlund added, it brought faith that "we are not alone."

Tags

