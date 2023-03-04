"Friends of UW Health" hosts gala for American Family Children's Hospital

MADISON (WKOW) -- "Friends of UW Health" hosted a gala to benefit the American Family Children's Hospital Saturday night.
The gala raises money for hospital programs that support local patients and their families.
Michelle Arora is the President of "Friends of UW Health." She said the event is hosted every two years to help the hospital grow and meet the needs of the people in the community.
"This is incredible. It just shows us that our community is fully behind creating a world class, health care destination for our children and for others. And the fact that everyone's behind that just shows how we value family," she said.
Arora said she hopes their guests have a good time at an event for a good cause.
"That is always one of our mantras on the front of UW Health Board. We want everyone have a good time and when you have a good time, and we show you that we're engaged in you, that makes you appreciate and want to give back," she said.
Over the past 20 years, the organization has raised nearly 8-million dollars.
WKOW is a proud sponsor of the event -- 27's Amber Noggle is hosting.