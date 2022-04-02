Friends of UW Libraries hosts Spring Book Sale

MADISON (WKOW) -- If you are looking forward to making a summer reading list, you are not alone.
Crowds flocked to the Friends of UW Madison Libraries' semi-annual book sale this weekend.
There, readers had the opportunity to purchase books donated by faculty, students and community members for low costs.
Libby Theune, Friends Administrator for Friends of UW Madison Libraries, said the goal of the event is to make reading more accessible and affordable for people.
"Its a four day sale," Theune said. "Every day, the prices fall so you get the best selection on the first day and the best prices on this day."
Theune said another goal is to raise money for UW Madison's academic libraries.
"We typically bring in about $25,000 in four days, and and that's selling the average book for about $2.00 a book, so we get a lot of traffic," Theune said.
In addition to countless donations, more than 80 volunteers make the book sale possible.